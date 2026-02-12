CE, gov’t officials pledge support for national security law

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, addressed in a statement the recent release by the State Council Information Office of a white paper titled “Hong Kong: Safeguarding China’s National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems.”

In his statement, the CE expressed full support for the document and its grounds, noting that the “Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) government will continue to uphold the holistic view of national security; steadily promote the development of national security systems and mechanisms; and appropriately improve relevant laws and regulations at the right time.”

According to the Government Information Bureau, Sam stated that “Hong Kong’s social order has been restored to stability and that the national security backstop has been effectively strengthened,” while adding that, “The white paper provides clear direction for the MSAR itself to advance further its national security work.”

The issuance of the white paper coincides with the conclusion of the trial of Jimmy Lai, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a national security case. Lai was found guilty of two national security charges and a sedition charge in December following a year-long court battle.

According to the CE, the white paper highlights that Hong Kong’s practice in safeguarding national security is, in essence, a practice of upholding and advancing the “One country, two systems” principle and is aimed at protecting the fundamental human rights, dignity, and well-being of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million residents, as well as promoting world peace and development.

The CE also noted Macau’s longstanding tradition of patriotism and love for Macau.

Following Sam’s initial statement, several other government officials have also issued similar statements, pledging their support for the national security laws and noting each department’s efforts to fulfill its legal and constitutional responsibilities.

Among them were the Commissioner of Audit Elsie Ao Ieong, the Customs Service head Adriano Marques Ho, the Public Prosecutor-General Tong Hio Fong, the Secretary for Security Chan Tsz King, and the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service Leong Man Cheong.

Coincidentally, the issuance of statements pledging support for the national security regulations coincided with the Legislative Assembly’s first reading of a new law on the Committee for Safeguarding National Security.

The bill was passed unanimously, with 32 votes in favor.

During the presentation and debate, the Secretary for Security remarked that only “those with ulterior motives who wish to undermine China and destabilize Macau would oppose the passage of this law.”

Addressing the plenary session, Chan said the national security law would benefit ordinary residents and would not affect their rights in daily life, work, or freedom of speech.

“A more robust and efficient legal system for safeguarding national security will foster a safer and more stable social environment in Macau, allowing residents to live free from turmoil or fear,” the Secretary added.

