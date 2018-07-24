10 fireworks contestants take part in int’l show

The 29th Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will be staged above the sea area overlooked by the Macau Tower on September 1, 8, 15 and 24, and October 1. Ten pyrotechnic teams will present fireworks displays synchronized to music and laser lights.

A press conference held yesterday discussed the event to be organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The bureau director Helena de Senna Fernandes said that the event has “grown into a prestigious stage for top competitors to manifest their extraordinary artistry in pyrotechnics.”

In order of performance, the contest pits ten teams from the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Belgium, France, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Italy and China against each other, among which the fireworks companies from Korea, Belgium, France and China will debut in Macau. According to the MGTO, “all the contestants boast rich experience in the creation of mega multimedia fireworks shows. Some of their portfolios also include fireworks displays tailored for major national celebrations in different countries and a range of accolades garnered from international fireworks contests across the world.”

Concurrently, MGTO and the General Union of Neighbors Association of Macau will jointly present the Fireworks Carnival next to the Macau Tower from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. every evening on which fireworks are scheduled.

