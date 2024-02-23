126 suspected illegal workers found last month

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) apprehended 126 people in January on suspicion of working illegally in Macau. the finding comes after the two departments conducted cooperative operations against illegal workers, inspecting 401 different locations. These included construction sites, private buildings and commercial and industrial establishments. In December 2023, the DSAL and PSP conducted 175 inspections, leading to the discovery of 64 people suspected of being illegal workers. Recently, the PSP noted that the significant growth in the number of suspected cases of illegal work is mostly due to a sudden surge in the demand for labor to perform services in the food and beverage industry.

