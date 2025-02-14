Macau solidifies status as global luxury destination with most five-star hotels

Macau has reaffirmed its status as the leading global destination for five-star hotels, featuring 24 properties recognized in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards.

This prestigious ranking highlights the city’s luxurious hospitality offerings, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the lead.

According to the Forbes Travel Guide report, Macau’s five-star hotel count has increased by two from the previous year, solidifying its reputation as a hub for luxury.

New additions include Epic Tower at Studio City Macau, operated by Melco, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, managed by Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG).

Melco Resorts announced its achievements in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide, attaining a record total of 107 stars across its properties.

Lawrence Ho, Melco’s Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to receive three new Five-Star awards across our hotels, restaurants, and spas this year, highlighting our dedication to creating integrated resorts that offer superlative design and guest experiences.”

Macau now has 67 five-star properties across hotels, restaurants, and spas, an increase of 11 from 2024.

This achievement is largely driven by its six gaming operators, who have enhanced the luxury landscape.

SJM Holdings secures 13 five-star properties, with Grand Lisboa Palace leading in restaurant and spa awards.

Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM, remarked, “We are honored to once again be recognized by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide, earning a total of 65 stars, with three new restaurants and one spa joining our distinguished list of award-winning establishments.”

Wynn Macau follows closely with 12 accolades, including the distinction of having the only resorts worldwide with six individual Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards.

Frederic Luvisutto, Chief operating officer of Wynn Macau, expressed pride in their achievements, stating, “We are pleased to receive the highest honors of Five-Star accolades from Forbes Travel Guide. This is a testament to our dedicated team members who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional guest experiences.”

The other gaming operators—GEG, Sands China, and MGM China—have also made significant strides, securing nine, eight, and seven five-star properties, respectively.

GEG’s Kevin Kelley, chief operating officer – Macau, emphasized the company’s commitment to luxury service at Galaxy Macau, which achieved nine FTG Five-Star accolades.

Kelley stated, “We embrace our dedicated service philosophy of ‘World-Class Asian Heart,’ taking luxury to new heights.”

Notably, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Macau is the only five-star property in the 2025 rankings outside the city’s six gaming operators, underscoring Macau’s dominance in luxury hospitality.

The 2025 Forbes Travel Guide evaluated over 2,100 properties across 90 countries, awarding 336 five-star hotels, 79 five-star restaurants, and 124 five-star spas worldwide. Victoria Chan