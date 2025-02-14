Explosion in Taichung kills two Macau residents, critically injures toddler

A suspected gas explosion at a department store in Taichung, Taiwan, yesterday claimed the lives of four people, including two members of a visiting Macau family.

The grandfather was declared dead at the scene, while the grandmother suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Tsai Che-hung, vice president of Cheng Ching Hospital Chung Kang Branch, as cited in a report by Focus Taiwan.

Their two-year-old granddaughter was taken to the hospital by her mother, where she was found to have severe head and back injuries.

She was subsequently transferred to China Medical University Hospital, accompanied by her lightly injured parents, Tsai said.

Moreover, the girl’s uncle sustained minor grazes and cuts on his face.

At Lin Shin Hospital, the girl’s 85-year-old great-grandmother is receiving treatment and is currently in stable condition, as stated by the hospital.

The group of seven had just exited the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store and were walking toward a nearby mall when the explosion occurred.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) confirmed in a statement that Macau residents were among the victims.

“The MGTO is closely monitoring the suspected gas explosion at a shopping center in the Taiwanese city of Taichung and has been notified that Macau residents are among the victims. According to preliminary reports, two Macau residents have died, and one has been seriously injured, pending further confirmation,” the bureau said.

“The MGTO is following the case, expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and is currently in contact with the family to provide appropriate assistance,” it added.

The bureau also confirmed that no organized tour groups from Macau were in the area at the time.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m., shattering glass doors and sending debris flying, with the impact felt as far as two kilometers away.

The upper floors of the upscale department store were blown out, raining debris on pedestrians below.

More than 20 others were also injured in the incident.

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene at about 11:30 a.m.

Parts of the building’s exterior were damaged, and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets.

Authorities believe the explosion originated on the 12th floor of the department store in the Xitun District.

Part of the store was under renovation, but it’s not clear if the work was connected to the explosion, Taichung Vice Mayor Cheng Chao-hsin told reporters at the scene.

“If it’s found there were illegal actions or parts that violated renovation regulations, it will be dealt with appropriately,” Cheng said.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shockwave from her nearby office. She said the fire department’s priority was rescue operations, but an investigation was already underway to assess any further hazards.

Taiwan’s leader, Lai Ching-te, stated he had instructed all relevant government agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims involved in the incident and has directed the relevant departments to offer comprehensive support to both the injured and the bereaved families. Staff Reporter