135 fires requiring hose suppression in first 11 months 

The Office of the Secretary for Security reported yesterday that from January to November this year, Macau responded to a total of 758 fire incidents. Over 60% of these were attributed to forgotten stoves, unattended fire sources, burning incense or joss paper, mechanical failures, and electrical short circuits. Additionally, the office noted that of the 135 fires requiring fire hoses for suppression, nearly 80% were caused by similar factors, including unattended fire sources, burning incense or joss paper, electrical short circuits, and equipment malfunctions.

