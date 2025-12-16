Japanese concerts in Macau canceled; IC states decision made by organizers

Several singers and groups, notably Japanese nationals, have announced the cancellation of their upcoming concerts in Macau, with the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Deland Leong, stating that the decision was made by the event-organizing companies.

Japanese music diva Ayumi Hamasaki was set to conclude her Asian tour with a concert at The Venetian Arena on January 10, 2026, but announced its cancellation last Tuesday on her personal Instagram. In her statement, she said, “After extensive discussions between my record label Avex and the organizers, I was notified that the event could not proceed as scheduled. My entire team and I will no longer be able to bring you the performance.”

Hamasaki apologized to her dedicated fans, expressing her “deep heartbreak” over not being able to conclude her 16-year hiatus Asian tour as planned. She reassured fans, stating, “I will create another opportunity to meet you. I will never give up on the future. Our bond is eternal.”

The Venetian Macao had previously announced the concert, emphasizing an upgraded stage and customized costumes to reflect Hamasaki’s pursuit of perfection. Two months later, they reposted the cancellation notice: “The upcoming concert ‘ayumi hamasaki ASIA TOUR 2025 A I am ayu -ep.II- Macao,’ scheduled for January 10, 2026, will be canceled.”

Additionally, Hamasaki’s concert in Shanghai, originally scheduled for last month, was also canceled, with reports suggesting it may be linked to rising tensions in China-Japan relations following remarks from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan.

The day after Ayumi Hamasaki’s concert cancellation, South Korean boy band Hi-Fi Un!corn announced the cancellation of their Macau concert, originally scheduled for Sunday at Galaxy Macau’s G. Box. Via CQ Entertainment, the group cited “force majeure circumstances” and stated that, after extensive discussions, they “regretfully” had to cancel the performance. The band, under South Korea’s FNC Entertainment, consists of five members, including one Japanese member.

When asked about the impact of recent concert cancellations on Macau’s development as a “performing arts capital,” cultural chief Leong responded at a public event on Friday that such individual cancellations would not significantly affect the city’s progress. She emphasized that event organizers make decisions based on their own commercial considerations and noted that cancellations due to force majeure have occurred previously.

Taking a broader perspective, she highlighted that various types of concert activities continue in Macau. However, when reporters inquired whether the government had advised companies against holding events involving Japanese nationals, Leong stated that she had already addressed the matter and had nothing further to add.

