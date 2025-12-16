IC says city has enough sports, leisure spaces amid lawmaker concerns

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) stated that the government is meeting local residents’ demand for cultural and recreational spaces by optimizing cultural and sports venues through multiple channels to support sustainable urban development and promote the efficient conversion and utilization of cultural and sports resources.

Such a reply can be read in a written response to an inquiry by lawmaker Leong Sun Iok on the matter.

The IC also noted that it continues to provide suitable spaces for cultural and artistic activities for residents and arts groups by “making good use of venues such as the ‘Macau Outdoor Performance Area’ and the outdoor plaza of the Macau Cultural Centre.”

The bureau also said it is “studying the feasibility of opening more suitable venues as arts and cultural spaces, providing residents with venues for recreational and cultural activities.” However, it did not disclose which spaces are under study.

Regarding sports facilities, the same response noted that the “Sports Bureau has reorganized unused spaces within its facilities and gradually opened suitable venues to the public, thereby increasing the time and space available for residents to engage in sports,” adding that “the government has released plot B13 in Zone A of the new landfills to be used as a football pitch with an athletics track and other recreational facilities.”

The bureau also noted that plot C8 at Nam Van Lake and BT7 in Taipa have been primarily designated as temporary open-play areas with basketball and badminton courts and other recreational facilities, while plot A9 at Nam Van Lake is also being developed as an urban terrace to provide recreational and leisure spaces.

In the future, the IC noted that the Urban Master Plan (2020-2040) already proposes increasing citywide recreational and cultural facilities, as well as public utility zones, green spaces, and public open spaces to meet these needs.

Addressing specifically the call from lawmaker Leong for the quicker development of the former Jockey Club into a large-scale sports venue, the IC said that “relevant planning authorities will actively coordinate and provide input should planning work for these areas commence,” adding that studies are also still being conducted on the locations for temporary or permanent ice rinks and other facilities that were announced in the past by former Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, but which have since seen no further development or planning.

