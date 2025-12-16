New development center opens to revitalize six old districts

Authorities yesterday launched a development center aimed at encouraging local associations to participate in the revitalization of Macau’s old districts, following the earlier Policy Address that proposed a renewal plan based on government oversight and coordination, integrated resort investment, and community-led planning and implementation.

Managed by the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM), the center officially launched in one of the six planned districts under the revitalization plan – the Barra district.

During yesterday’s kick-off ceremony, UGAMM president Chan Kai Leong emphasized in his speech that the center aims to integrate government and social resources to enhance the six districts’ overall development effectiveness.

“This is achieved through a steering committee that reviews major strategic directions and work plans, while an advisory panel of professionals from various fields – including business, academia, culture, and tourism – provides expert guidance,” he said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, Chan acknowledged that, over the past two years, each of the six districts has been managed by their respective integrated resort operators according to individual plans. Some commentators have noted that while development across various districts has improved, imbalances still persist when integrated resort operators work independently.

In a group media interview, Chan emphasized that the government’s new decision to organize community events within a three-tiered framework seeks to centralize coordination efforts, leverage grassroots planning for greater creativity, and encourage broader public participation.

“We aim to distill and develop unique intellectual properties (IP) based on each district’s historical and cultural heritage, creating a brand effect,” Chan stated. “For instance, the Barra district embodies a slow-living lifestyle, while Lai Chi Van is associated with specific waterfront spaces.”

According to Chan, the revitalization of these districts will follow a seven-year dynamic plan divided into three major categories. He explained that the Barra area will be positioned as a marine and Song Dynasty cultural living zone, with activities and business recruitment centered around this brand. Other districts, like Lai Chi Van and the former Iek Long Firecracker Factory, will reconnect with their industrial value through new models, featuring waterfront and family-friendly spaces.

“Our goal is to create more employment opportunities for Macau’s youth and residents while revitalizing community foot traffic with new attractions,” Chan added. “While naturally spanning multiple districts, our focus will be on attracting businesses and introducing appealing features to the historic urban area. We will renovate streets appropriately to connect key pedestrian zones, fostering the healthy development of the overall community economy.”

Chan emphasized that the government will maintain unified oversight of resource allocation, ensuring all funding is subject to approval for effective investment direction.

Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, highlighted in a media interview the commitment to implementing commercial oversight measures.

He stated that relevant metrics, such as event effectiveness, participant numbers, and brand engagement, will be established to ensure that activities in each district align with their original objectives.

