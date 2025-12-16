ATV park and barbecue camp area to launch in second half of next year

According to the chairman of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Chao Wai Ieng, it is expected that, at the earliest, two projects – an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) park and a barbecue camping area – will open in the second half of next year.

The two facilities are part of the larger 10-hectare Hac Sa Youth Activity Experience Camp, which is scheduled for full completion by the fourth quarter of 2027.

In a recent interview, the chairman said the Hac Sa Youth Experience Camp is currently in the process of procuring and awarding recreational equipment.

The construction of the remaining 10 zones for the camp is planned to be completed simultaneously in 2027. The preliminary budget is still MOP500 to MOP600 million, with the final amount to be determined based on bidding results.

The overall design will mostly align with the initial plans promoted to residents and stakeholder groups, with the only adjustment being the conversion of the original indoor parking lot to an outdoor one.

Chao highlighted that during the project’s progression, areas such as Hac Sa Beach and the park will remain open to the public, ensuring that residents can still use these facilities.

Meanwhile, regarding the recent discovery of three dog carcasses in Coloane, he stated that the investigation is proceeding according to standard procedures, starting with an autopsy.

If suspicious circumstances are found during the autopsy, the case will be referred to the police.

Currently, the matter has been handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities, and further updates will be provided to the public as they become available. Ricaela Diputado

