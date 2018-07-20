180 IT companies take part in start-ups seminar

An international seminar focused on start-ups and information technology, f.ounders, was held for the first time in Macau, attracting about 180 IT companies in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The event organized by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) was held in Macau from July 12 to 14. Participants in the seminar told their business start-

up stories and jointly explored future development trends in the industry.

Paddy Cosgrave, founder of f.ounders, said the event was set up to bring together start- ups and IT entrepreneurs from around the world together in order to learn from each other, share valuable experiences, broaden their networks and build friendships, as well as prepare for coming challenges and opportunities.

Cosgrave said that Macau is an ideal place for conferences as it integrates many large-scale hotels, restaurants and convention venues suitable for all types of events. He said that the only challenge in preparing for the event was choosing from the numerous hotels, venues and restaurants available.

According to a statement issued yesterday by IPIM, Cosgrave also encouraged enterprises in Macau to build a good team before incorporation as a good team is the key to success. Coming up with ideas is simpler and less time-consuming when compared to implementation, which requires a good team, but has a more important role, he added.

Additionally, in response to the development needs of the venue and Macau’s efforts to build a smart city in recent years, this year’s f.ounders seminar designed interactive sessions on Macau’s business environment, specifically for local enterprises.

Share this: Tweet





