1MDB financial scandal | Malaysia police request arrest of Jho Low

The Royal Malaysia Police sent a formal request to Macau authorities requesting the arrest of businessman Low Taek Jhow, also known as Jho Low. Malaysian authorities are now waiting for the response from the Macau police.

Confirming previous media reports, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said yesterday that the businessman is believed to have fled from Hong Kong to Macau on a ferry. Low is considered to be the mastermind of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal, which led to the arrest of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Malaysian police sent a written request to Macau through the Interpol liaison office. “We were initially alerted when he was in Hong Kong and we sent a team there to bring him home,” he said. “When we arrived there, however, we learnt that he had left by ferry to Macau,” he told reporters after attending the Koperasi Polis annual general meeting yesterday.

Earlier this week, the South China Morning Post reported that Low was able to enter the MSAR because an Interpol notice alone was not enough to compel local authorities to intervene.

“Jho was in Hong Kong for a couple months,” the source told the SCMP. “He was staying at an apartment in Pacific Place with his family and his entourage. They moved out of Pacific Place and travelled to Macau a few days ago, despite Low being the subject of an Interpol red notice.”

“Hong Kong police have no obligation to arrest, even if he is on an Interpol red notice,” the source added. “They are only obligated if there is an accompanying formal request from the country of origin, which there wasn’t.”

The Macau Judiciary Police issued a statement yesterday noting that it has received the Interpol request and is reviewing it.

Share this: Tweet





