2023 professional tax refunds begin mid-November

The Financial Services Bureau (DSF) has announced it will begin partially refunding professional tax for the 2023 fiscal year starting Nov. 15.

Taxpayers who have subscribed to the bank transfer service will have refunds deposited directly into their bank accounts on Nov. 15. Those receiving refunds by other methods will receive a “Professional Tax Refund Notice” from the bureau, with instructions on how to collect their refunds in the following days.

According to DSF, about 64,000 taxpayers are registered to receive automatic tax refunds directly to their bank accounts this year.

Starting Nov. 1, taxpayers can check their refund status through the DSF “Macau Tax” mobile application, the “Macao One Account,” or the “Online Platform for Companies and Associations.” The service will also be available at DSF’s “Electronic Service” platform and at self-service kiosks located at DSF headquarters and the Identification Services Bureau service centers.

The DSF also urged taxpayers who use the bank transfer service to ensure the validity of their accounts to avoid issues with the refunds. RM