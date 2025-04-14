DSAT to add 105 new bus stops

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) plans to install 105 new bus stops across Macau this year as part of its efforts to enhance public transportation infrastructure.

The initiative was announced by DSAT director Lam Hin San in a written reply to lawmaker Ella Lei. In addition to expanding the network, DSAT will replace existing bus stop shelters with upgraded models that offer better protection from the sun and rain.

As of March 7, renovation work on 82 new shelters had been completed.

The upgrades will also include improved seating, with adjustments to the number and length of benches to create a more comfortable waiting environment, particularly for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Regarding the new Zone A land reclamation area, Lam noted that DSAT is conducting a detailed study. Meanwhile, the existing bus network will be optimized to meet current transport demands in the area. LV