Air quality drops as dust storm sweeps through region

Air quality in Macau deteriorated significantly yesterday due to a dust storm, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG).

At 10 a.m. yesterday, hourly readings of suspended inhalable particles (PM10) at several monitoring stations exceeded 350 micrograms per cubic meter.

As cited in a TDM report, SMG spokesperson, Vera Varela, warns that PM10 concentrations are expected to remain high, with the air quality index potentially reaching “very unhealthy” or “hazardous” levels.

The dust storm originated from strong surface winds in northern regions, which lifted large amounts of dust and transported it southward to the Pearl River Delta. The northeast monsoon contributed to the spread of pollutants over Macau.

The SMG has assessed the current dust transmission and atmospheric circulation patterns and forecasts that the dust storm will continue to affect southern China through today. During this period, residents may experience severely reduced air quality.

According to current forecasts, pollutant levels in Macau are expected to gradually decrease starting today as the dust storm passes and weather conditions improve.

Macau’s air quality has taken a turn for the worse, with new data placing the city among the most polluted urban areas in the region.

According to a report by Swiss air quality firm IQAir, the city’s annual PM2.5 concentration increased from 16.2 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023 to 17.7 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024.

This shift moved Macau up to 52nd place in global rankings, compared to its previous 64th position.