Rising health costs, disadvantaged groups,and Macanese voices shape policy expectations

As the 2025 Policy Address is set to be delivered by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai this afternoon, the Times continues to engage with community leaders from various sectors, gathering recommendations on healthcare development, support for the Macanese community, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for disadvantaged individuals.

Growing concern over rising healthcare costs

Jerry Wong Chon Kit, deputy director of the Macau Medical and Health Federation, emphasized that the upcoming Policy Address should enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services while strengthening talent development in the sector.

He suggested optimizing the integration of public and private healthcare resources to improve services and enhancing professional training for young healthcare workers to support their career growth.

Wong highlighted the public’s increasing focus on personal health and the rising healthcare costs in Macau. He urged the government to consider increasing healthcare voucher values, depending on its financial situation, to meet community and sector needs.

He also called for expedited promotion of public-private partnerships in healthcare, encouraging the private sector to engage in chronic disease management through government subsidies or service purchasing to alleviate pressure on public hospitals.

Aligned with the “1 + 4” development strategy for economic diversification, Wong stressed the need for government support for qualified private organizations to introduce innovative medical technologies and specialized services, such as minimally invasive treatments and precision medicine, along with tax incentives or equipment subsidies.

To assist young medical professionals in planning their careers, Wong expects the Policy Address to introduce a scheme to support local medical professionals in pursuing further studies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area’s tertiary referral hospitals or research institutes, requiring them to return to Macau for a specified period after training to enhance the local healthcare standard.

Additionally, Wong proposed linking professional training for medical personnel to the Continuing Education scheme, providing more resources for medical bodies to enhance training programs and professional skills.

Support for disadvantaged groups must go beyond financial aid

Paul Pun Chi Meng, secretary-general of Caritas Macau, emphasized that the upcoming Policy Address must address contemporary challenges, particularly the economic downturn’s impact on vulnerable groups, including the elderly and disabled.

Pun noted that the government should adapt its governance approach to focus more on social issues and the needs of underprivileged populations.

He stated: “This is not only a pursuit of social justice but also a crucial step in enhancing community well-being.”

He highlighted that the elderly and people with disabilities face unique challenges, often unable to participate in the labor market due to age or physical limitations.

Therefore, the government should implement targeted policies that provide essential support and resources, such as enhanced home nursing services, healthcare vouchers, and other forms of assistance to improve their quality of life.

As the population ages, Pun stressed the importance of optimizing home care services to reduce reliance on residential facilities, urging the government to improve the healthcare system’s interface to ensure that elderly individuals can receive adequate support and medical care at home.

Pun remarked that “support for disadvantaged groups should extend beyond monetary assistance to include solutions tailored to specific problems.” He pointed out the limited availability of beds in residential care homes and the cumbersome admission process.

In the face of the difficulties young people face in finding jobs, although they do not belong to disadvantaged groups, Pun still expressed hope that the government will expand its cooperation with enterprises to provide internship and training opportunities.

As the pressure faced by young people increases, Pun conveyed to Times that he believes the government would prioritize mental health as a key focus. He called for increased societal attention to their psychological well-being, along with enhanced resources for sports and recreation.

Pun advocated for better allocation of public sports facilities, improvements to school sports infrastructure, and the establishment of specialized laboratories to promote AI and STEM education, aiming to comprehensively enhance the mental health and educational resources available to young people.

Macanese Communities as contributors to development

António Monteiro, former member of the Central District Community Advisory Board and president of the Macanese Youth Association, urged the government to engage with diverse communities.

He emphasized the importance of conducting consultations with various groups, including the Macanese and Portuguese populations, to incorporate their insights into government actions.

Monteiro highlighted that both the Macanese and Portuguese communities play a crucial role in Macau’s integration into the Greater Bay Area and its connections with Portuguese-speaking countries.

He stated, “Culturally, historically, academically, and in business, these two communities can significantly contribute to Macau’s integration into the Greater Bay Area […] With a vast diaspora of both Portuguese and Macanese, they serve as a vital window to the outside world, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and international business opportunities for Macau.”

In his view, the Portuguese language should not only serve as an official language in public services, but also as a vital tool for tourism, education, and as a cultural and business platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

To this end, Monteiro suggested that the government enhance training in Portuguese and Chinese for Macau residents, particularly for those who do not currently speak these languages, thereby fostering new linguistic participants and promoting various forms of exchange.

This effort should extend beyond merely training translators in Macau, he emphasized, adding that achieving this training for local residents requires political and diplomatic courage to revise laws related to the recruitment of external trainers or educators, especially for Portuguese language instruction.

Another important action, Monteiro stated, is to allocate more resources to local television and media to cultivate new communication talents and develop artistic skills in television and music. This could involve producing soap operas, programs that promote local products, and films that showcase Macau internationally.

He noted that these initiatives will significantly enhance the teaching of the Portuguese language and the cultures of the Macanese and Portuguese communities, increasing cultural exposure across Chinese, Portuguese, and English language channels.

He also recommended that the government organize meetings with civil society and Macanese and Portuguese cultural associations to define clearer guidelines. This should include utilizing Macanese and Portuguese cultures in product development, which encompasses both tangible and intangible heritage, as well as the arts, gastronomy, and music.

Low Expectations for Economic Reforms

Lawyer and cultural advocate Miguel Senna Fernandes has voiced doubts over Sam’s ability to implement vital economic reforms, ahead of his first presentation of the Policy Address.

In comments to TDM Rádio Macau, Senna Fernandes described the new Chief Executive as being in an “absolutely shackled” position, adding that his inaugural speech’s reference to the “inevitability” of the current economic situation has raised concerns among residents.

Senna Fernandes pointed to Macau’s weakening economy and the shift in consumer spending to mainland cities like Hengqin as major challenges requiring urgent solutions. He highlighted the struggles of SMEs and legal professionals, especially amid a predicted 20% drop in property prices.

Calling for tax incentives for professionals and lower commercial rents, he stressed the importance of easing business costs to stimulate recovery.

In the cultural sphere, he urged the government to leverage Macau’s multiculturalism as a strategic asset within the Greater Bay Area, emphasizing that “culture can generate wealth.”

While acknowledging Sam’s legal background, Senna Fernandes questioned whether the new leader would show the necessary flexibility. “Without creativity, we have nothing,” he warned, calling it Sam’s biggest challenge yet.