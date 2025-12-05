2026 Vocational Skills Subsidy Program opens for applications

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is now accepting applicants for its “2026 Subsidy Scheme for the Promotion of Vocational Skill Training and Development.” The application period runs from 9 a.m. today to January 16, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. This initiative allows financial support to non-profit organizations and associations. Through this program, residents can participate in vocational training (certification courses) and skill enhancement activities. Applicants must submit all requirements in person at the DSAL headquarters. More details can be found at DSAL’s website (www.dsal.gov.mo).

