2nd Macau International Comedy Festival set for May

The 2nd Macau International Comedy Festival is set to take place from May 9 to 13, spanning both Macau and Hengqin.

Under the theme “I Have Happy Events, Endless Fun,” this year’s festival will feature a range of activities, including comedy awards ceremonies, play screenings, carnivals, forums, and a new venture for original stage plays.

The festival aims to enhance the cultural landscape of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Officials expressed optimism for the event’s potential to attract quality cultural projects to Macau.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has pledged ongoing support, highlighting Macau’s recent designation as the “Cultural Capital of East Asia” for 2025.

In a bid to address a shortage of comedy screenwriters, the festival has introduced a venture investment section, inviting 300 screenwriters from the global Chinese-speaking market. This initiative seeks to engage local talent, including writers from Macau.

The festival’s organizers emphasized a collaborative approach, with ongoing partnerships aimed at enhancing ticketing and audience engagement.

Highlighting a commitment to originality, local screenwriter Leong U Pou noted that her comedy script blends traditional Macau family themes with Cantonese rhymes and local humor, aiming to resonate with audiences. VC