36th Macao International Music Festival to highlight global talent

The 36th Macao International Music Festival, themed, “And the Stars Shine,” will kick off October. The festival features a selection of distinguished performances, including Leonidas Kavakos with the ApollΩn Ensemble, the Mariinsky Orchestra, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and a closing concert with Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra.

Leonidas Kavakos will perform Bach’s violin concertos with the ApollΩn Ensemble on Oct. 11 at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The Mariinsky Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev, returns for performances on Oct. 26 and 27, showcasing works by Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Rachmaninoff.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform on Oct. 27 and 28, featuring pieces by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Mahler. Co-artistic directors Wu Han and David Finckel will also conduct masterclasses on Oct. 27.

The festival concludes on Nov. 4 with Mariza’s performance at The Londoner Theatre, blending Western and Chinese musical elements. LV