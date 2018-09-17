40 injured in typhoon Mangkhut

Forty people sustained injuries during typhoon Mangkhut, 12 of them women, according to the latest information provided by the government.

At a press conference earlier today, government disclosed that the majority of the injuries are regarded as light in severity, while just a few are considered medium.

In total, the Civil Protection Action Center recorded 523 incidents, including 69 causing by falling trees and 320 instances of falling scaffolding at construction sites. In total, about 1,500 trees are thought to have been felled, while a further 2,000 sustained damage to their branches.

As for the relief teams, the Civil and Municipal Bureau (IACM) has assembled around 2,100 volunteers to help clean the city, including 500 members of the public, 400 civil servants and 1,200 people from the city’s associations. Private companies also joined the cleaning effort, and together some 455 tons of trash has been collected.

The government says it is still investigating the cause behind a hole in the road that appeared near the entrance of one of Macau’s bridges, with the road contractor also following up the case. The government added that more information would follow.

