Nomination period for Chief Executive Election candidates starts on August 29

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive (CAECE) of Macau announced today (Friday) that the official period for the nomination of candidates for the Chief Executive Election will run from August 29 to September 12.

During this period, potential candidates must submit their applications in person or through a designated representative at the Electoral Affairs Service Counter located in the Public Administration Building. They will need to collect and submit the “Nomination Form for the Chief Executive Election” within the specified period.

According to Executive Order No. 40/2024, published in the Official Gazette on August 12, the election date for the Chief Executive has been set for October 13, 2024.

All candidates must “affirm their commitment to the Basic Law and their loyalty to the People’s Republic of China and the Macau SAR,” according to the commission’s statement.

The CAECE, with input from the State Security Commission of the Macau SAR (CDSE), will verify the eligibility of all candidates.

The nomination process requires the support of at least 66 members of the Electoral Commission, as stipulated by the Chief Executive Electoral Law. The CAECE’s decisions regarding candidate eligibility are final, with no recourse for appeal.

The current Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, if planning to run for re-election, must adhere to the stipulations set by the “Chief Executive Election Law.” Specifically, any announcement of candidacy must be made well in advance of the election.

If the current Chief Executive decides to run for re-election, he must also appoint an acting Chief Executive to handle government duties during the campaign period. According to the law, this appointment and announcement must be made prior to the start of the campaign, which is set to begin 14 days before the election, on September 28. PC