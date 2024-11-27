400 seniors’ apartment applications signed ahead of December move-in

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announced yesterday that 400 applications have been signed for occupancy in over 600 elderly apartments, with all arrangements set to conclude by Dec. 10. These applications represent approximately 70% of this year’s total requests. Authorities emphasized the need for careful planning to accommodate elderly residents, ensuring they have adequate time to adjust before moving in. Inspections of the facilities will precede any relocations, addressing concerns raised by applicants about the process.

