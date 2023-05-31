80% of students unsure about parents’ help in career planning

A survey result released yesterday revealed that over 80% of responding students expressed uncertainty with their parents’ ability to help with their career planning, local media reports.

The survey was conducted between February and May this year and was led by The Women’s General Association of Macau and the City University of Macau. A total of 1,556 valid responses were obtained from students from only five local high schools. Half of the students were in Grade 9.

The survey results disclosed that 36% of the students thought that their parents could not provide assistance in supporting the students’ career planning. The survey operators interpreted this result to mean that the students felt unsure as to whether support and assistance on their career development could be provided by their parents, according to local media Exmoo.

In addition, 41% of the students reported low levels of guidance in their career development from their parents, based on their responses to a question on whether the respondents’ parents had discussed or provided information or knowledge on available professions and career options.

Students also reported feeling that their parents lacked knowledge in their own professions, implying that their parents could not provide enough help to their children on career exploration and professional capacities, among other areas.

The survey also discovered that over 70% of the students described their relationship with their parents as fairly good. Nearly 50% of students reported daily communication of an hour’s duration with their parents.

The survey operators suggested that parents discuss career exploration and development with their children. Examples of such topics included discussions on their own work and career so as to deepen their children’s understanding of the various occupations and professions.

Another benefit of such discussions, the operators noted, is that such conversations would allow parents to be more sensitive to their children’s emotions, such as uncertainty towards the future and setbacks faced in school.