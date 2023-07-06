93 tickets issued to Rua Nova à Guia jaywalkers in H1

In the first half of this year, 93 fines were issued to jaywalkers and influencer-style photographers on Rua Nova à Guia, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) confirmed in reply to the Times.

Over 90% of these tickets have been paid, the police further disclosed.

In addition, the police disclosed that inspections have escalated as influencer pictures taken on the street became viral after resumption of normal travel, while fines were issued pursuant to law.

They specifically mentioned that some pictures depicted people standing in the center of the vehicle lane or atop safety fences. The police emphasized that these postures will not only raise safety concerns for the people themselves, but also for other road users.

Following the resumption of normal travel, tourists have flocked to Rua Nova à Guia to take influencer-style pictures. The reason is that the road is geographically a visual corridor towards the Grand Lisboa hotel.

These photographers standing in the center of the vehicle lane, ignoring oncoming vehicles which sometimes even honk at them, have created great frustration for drivers and even pedestrians, who have complained on various social media platforms.

At the same time, lawmakers have also called for law-enforcement authorities to monitor the situation because it could potentially cause safety issues.

Last week, the Times reported that a jaywalker who took influencer photos on the street had complained on Chinese social media networks about Macau government’s lack of warning signs at the location.

“It’s ridiculous!” the jaywalker wrote in a post on the Chinese social media, after claiming they were being told by a police officer that “adults should be held accountable for what they have done.”

In addition, the jaywalker demanded the government install signs at the location to remind people that abuse of vehicle lanes is discouraged.