A Feast to Remember: Celebrate New Year’s Eve at MGM

The countdown to 2025 is upon us, and there’s no better way to bid farewell to 2024 than with an unforgettable culinary journey at MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI. This New Year’s Eve, indulge in exquisite dining experiences at MGM, surrounded by loved ones and the enchanting glow of celebration. Whether you crave French delicacies, Asian-inspired bistronomy, festive buffet brimming with international delights or festive cocktails, MGM has curated a selection of dining experiences to make your New Year’s Eve magical. As the clock strikes midnight, raise your glass to a year of new beginnings, surrounded by unforgettable flavors, loved ones, and the magic of MGM.

MGM MACAU: A Night of Elegance and Flavor

Aux Beaux Arts

Step into the world of French gastronomy with Chef Olivier Elzer’s exquisite 6-course degustation menu. Designed to elevate the evening with sophistication, this experience showcases the finest French delicacies, making it the perfect choice for hotel guests and locals to toast to the new year in style.

Rossio

For those seeking comfort and flavor, Rossio’s menu offers a delightful mix of modern preparations and seasonal favorites features Seared Atlantic Grouper and Grilled Wagyu Rump Cap, making a perfect choice for those who want to celebrate with a touch of indulgence.

MGM COTAI: Gourmet Delights and Festive Vibes

Grill 58

Experience an elegant evening of fine dining at Grill 58 with a 6-course chef-curated set menu, including a welcome glass of Champagne. Pair this with live entertainment from 7 PM to 1 AM and complimentary access to the Countdown Party at Bar 58, where the sounds of a live band and dazzling views of The Spectacle create the perfect backdrop to welcome 2025.

Aji

Celebrate the festive season at Aji with an innovative interpretation of Asian bistronomy. This 6-course set menu, paired with a glass of Champagne, highlights bold flavors and modern twists, including Caviar Chawanmushi, a luxurious take on a classic Japanese dish and a perfectly marbled Grilled MB5+ Short Rib that elevated with contemporary techniques. Dine amidst Aji’s vibrant red ambiance and let the dazzling lights of MGM COTAI’s The Spectacle shine on your special evening.

Coast

For those who love variety, Coast’s buffet is a feast for the senses, featuring live stations and holiday classics for you to celebrate with family and friends over a bountiful spread that captures the essence of the season.

Bar Patuá

Toast to the new year with Bar Patuá’s festive cocktails with your friends or enjoy a bubbly night with Champagne packages, setting the perfect festive scene for New Year’s Eve. Cheers to a spectacular 2025!

These exclusive dining experiences are available for one night only and seats are limited. For enquiries and reservations, call (853) 8802 3888.

Note: All prices are in MOP and subject to a 10% service charge.

過量飲酒危害健康ﾊ

Consumir bebidas alcoólicas em excesso prejudica a saúde

Excessive drinking of alcoholic beverages is harmful to health

禁止向未滿十八歲人士銷售或提供酒精飲料ﾊ

A venda ou disponibilização de bebidas alcoólicas a menores de 18 anos é proibida

The sale or supply of alcoholic beverages to anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited

