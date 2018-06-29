AACM approves 183 extra flights for summer vacation

To meet demand from both Macau residents and tourists who consider the region a point of transit when traveling, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) has approved a total of 183 extra flights to Taiwan, China, Vietnam and Japan during the summer vacation, in accordance with the application submitted by Air Macau. The extra flights will operate from July 1 to August 31, of which 71 flights will be to Taipei, 62 to Kaohsiung, 33 to Danang and 17 to Osaka. According to a statement issued yesterday by AACM, “air transport has become one of the vital channels for passengers who make outbound travel. Whenever the peak travelling season comes, airlines usually provide extra capacity to satisfy the travelling need of the passengers.” AACM has pledged to “approve the flights in a timely manner to cope with the market demand.” The number of extra flights this summer represents a 28.9 percent increase over the last year.

Young musicians competition ongoing

The Chinese and Western instruments category of the “36th Macao Young Musicians Competition” has kicked off at the Institute for Tourism Studies and will be held until July 15. According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, five contests have taken place so far and the respective winners were selected during the first and second day of the competition. Several contests took place June 23, including the Guzheng Elementary and Guzheng Intermediate categories. On June 24, the contest for the Yangqin Elementary, Yangqin Intermediate and Guzheng Advanced categories were held. Other prizes were awarded to several participants in the same categories.

81 cases of leaking air-con units prosecuted

Eighty-one cases of leaking air-conditioning units were prosecuted between January and May this year, according to the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM). A total of 300 complaints were filed to the IACM. In the abovementioned 81 cases, the relevant parties were prosecuted for a failure to make improvements despite follow-up by the IACM. These cases mainly relate to neighborhoods in the Freguesia de Nossa Senhora de Fátima and the Freguesia de Santo António. In 2017, the IACM received a total of 1,350 complaints related to dripping air-conditioning units. Some 500 cases were prosecuted.

