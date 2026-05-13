Bus ridership hits seven-year high as population approaches 723,000

Bus ridership and the number of bus trips in Macau reached their highest levels for the first quarter in seven years, averaging over 670,000 daily trips, even as the city’s total population is projected to reach approximately 723,188 by mid-2026, according to data from the Transport Bureau (DSAT) and the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Public bus passenger volume exceeded 60 million trips in the first three months of this year, reaching 60.06 million, with a daily average of 673,400 trips, while the daily average number of bus trips stood at 10,217, according to the DSAT. As of March 31, there were 964 buses operating on 86 routes, with 1,559 bus drivers.

Macau’s total population at the end of 2025 stood at 688,900. Taking population mobility into account, the number of new arrivals from mainland China holding One-Way Permits reached 3,768 for the year, an increase of 90 from the previous year.

The number of newly granted residence permits also increased by 278 to 1,352, with 1,033 individuals arriving from mainland China via One-Way Permits and 174 holding newly granted residence permits. According to official records, the number of inbound visitors to Macau reached 11.21 million in the first quarter of 2026.

The average daily ridership increased by 7.12% compared to the same period last year, while the average daily number of bus trips rose by 4.76%. The average daily mileage of buses reached approximately 158,700 kilometers, an increase of 6.16%, the bureau reported.

Bus route data showed that Route 25 – running between Border Gate and Coloane – had the highest average daily ridership, with 28,125 passengers, followed by Route MT4 between Border Gate and Taipa Ferry Terminal, with 27,608 passengers.

Route 25B between Border Gate and the Macau side of Hengqin Port ranked third, with 27,534 passengers.

As highlighted by a Chinese-language media report, this was the highest first-quarter bus ridership recorded since 2020, with the daily average number of bus riders exceeding levels seen in 2011 and surpassing the annual daily averages of the past 15 years. The previous peak was 636,000 daily riders last year.

Route H1, which runs between Conde S. Januário Hospital and Rua do Campo, remained the route with the lowest average daily ridership, at just 690 passengers, followed by Route 37 between Chun Su Mei Terminal and Avenida Son On in Taipa, with 1,026 passengers, and Route H2 between Rua do Comandante João Belo and Conde S. Januário Hospital, with 1,388 passengers, according to DSAT records.

Total bus service revenue for the city’s two public bus operators from January through March this year exceeded MOP 397.98 million – including MOP 83 million in social security contributions, MOP 167.25 million in financial assistance, and more than MOP 147.73 million in fare revenue – according to official data. Sociedade de Transportes Colectivos de Macau, S.A. (TCM) accounted for more than MOP 202.23 million, while Transmac accounted for more than MOP 195.75 million.

Meanwhile, according to the same report, as of March 31, Macau had 1,254 black taxis and 200 special taxis, with 6,180 valid taxi driver permits. In the first quarter, 77 taxi violation cases were recorded, with MOP89,000 in fines paid, and two taxi driver permits were revoked. Additionally, 297 complaints were received from residents, including 241 related to driver service attitude, 41 classified as other matters, and 15 suggestions.

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