Aggravated theft suspects arrested at HZMB border

In a suspected case of aggravated theft, two individuals were arrested at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge port Tuesday, according to a report from the Judiciary Police (PJ) yesterday. The robbery occurred Sept. 19 in a high-rise residential unit in the Areia Preta district, where an owner reported a missing sum of MOP32,000.

The first suspect is a 35-year-old wine merchant, while the second is a 36-year-old unemployed individual. Both hail from the mainland.

The incident took place after 6 p.m. Sept. 19, before the owner returned to his residence at approximately 2 a.m. the following day.

Upon returning, the owner noticed the lock to the high-rise unit’s door was loose but, ultimately, still intact. This observation was not seriously considered as cause for concern until the next morning, when the missing cash was discovered. The owner then reported the theft to the authorities.

After a thorough investigation, police identified four suspects who had entered the building and taken items from the owner’s unit. The group met outside the building and left the premises on Sept. 20. Police found that the four suspects had visited a total of 10 different buildings on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, R. de Ponte e Horta, and R. da Praia do Manduco, but had failed to succeed in their theft attempts until they broke into the high-rise residential unit in Areia Preta and stole from the property.

They have refused to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Victoria Chan