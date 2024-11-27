Airport expands cargo operations with new terminal in Hengqin

Macau International Airport is enhancing its cargo capabilities with the acquisition of a 66,700-square-meter land parcel in Hengqin, where a new cargo terminal will be built. The acquisition of the land parcel, costing approximately RMB129 million, was announced recently by the airport’s logistics division.

The three-story terminal will include a logistics warehouse, an underground garage, and a canopy, designed to handle up to 300,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

This initiative aims to streamline cargo delivery between Hengqin and Macau, ensuring efficient processing of imports and exports. The facility will also feature an integrated building for customs declarations and data processing, alongside accommodations for staff.

At an investment promotion event earlier this year, Su Kun, deputy director of the executive committee of the cooperation zone, highlighted the terminal’s key role in improving logistics operations. The terminal will support the receiving and palletizing of exports as well as the unloading and distribution of imports at the airport.

Macau International Airport, which commenced operations in 1995, is currently pursuing long-haul flight services to boost international tourism as part of a broader development plan initiated by the central government in 2016. Recent reclamation efforts aim to expand the airport’s area to 325 hectares, further enhancing its capacity.

Nadia Shaw