Airport expansion and conclusion of 4th Bridge, major 2024 highlights

The Macau International Airport expansion and the conclusion of the 4th Bridge between Macau and Taipa are the Transport and Public Works sector’s major 2024 highlights, Secretary Raimundo do Rosário noted, while listing a series of other works already started that will continue throughout next year.

Without giving much detail about the Airport works, the Secretary noted only that it will be a significant project as it will allow the expansion of the air transport sector, opening the possibility of more and different routes.

He also said the additional capacity will favor the so-called phased liberalization of air transport following the government’s plans and the new law on this area.

Rosário said the 4th Bridge will make urban transportation more convenient and bring benefits at several levels, enabling faster connections between the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Pac On and Cotai areas.

Questioned by the lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, particularly about use of the bridge during typhoons, the Secretary refuted the idea that the 4th Bridge will allow regular traffic even during typhoon signal 8, claiming the bridge can only be used for urgent and emergency services.

“The principle is simple, if students don’t need to attend school and most people don’t need to go to work, we will not want to encourage people to travel without a serious purpose. The bridge will be able to be used [according to its capabilities to resist strong wind] for emergencies.”

Lawmaker Lei rejected the Secretary’s statement saying, “I have to disagree with what you said. Even during typhoon signal 8 many people still need to go to work particularly those engaged in the gaming and hospitality industry and who handle our tourists,” Lei said.

“I believe this matter needs to be further discussed and addressed according to reality,” Lei added.

Noting the experience gathered from traffic on the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge during typhoon signal 8, Rosario said “most of the people are just riding around seeing what is going on and they are not using it for the right purpose.”