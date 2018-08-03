Airport passenger traffic reaches new record in July

The Macau International Airport (MIA) experienced its busiest month ever this summer with over 740,000 passenger movements recorded in July 2018.

In a statement released yesterday, MIA said it had set a new record for the highest volume of passenger traffic in a single month. Average daily passenger traffic was over 23,000, 11 percent higher compared with the same period last year.

There were over 5,700 aircraft movements in July, 12 percent more than the same period last year. It also sets a new monthly record for aircraft movement since MIA commenced operations.

Chinese mainland routes continued to perform well in July and took up 36 percent of the overall passenger market, while Southeast Asia and Taiwan accounted for 41 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

MIA said in the report that it expected passenger traffic and flight movements to grow, and should make another breakthrough during the peak summer vacation season in August.

By the end of July 2018, around 30 airlines operated at MIA, connecting Macau to 50 destinations covering mainland China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia. MDT/Xinhua

