Airport passenger volume reaches 4m in first half-year

The Macau International Airport (MIA)’s passenger volume in the first half-year of 2018 reached 4 million, an increase of 20 percent compared with that of the same period last year, the MIA said in a press release yesterday.

Flight movements increased by 12 percent to over 31,000 landings and takeoffs, compared with that of the same period last year, it added. Meanwhile, the cargo volume has exceeded 18,900 tones, up 9.32 percent year-on-year, and the number of flight movements of business jet is 1,522, an increase of 5.87 percent over the same period in 2017.

There were four new routes launched in the first half of 2018, Moscow, Tuguegarao, Kota Kinabalu and Phuket, and three new airline companies joined MIA. A total of 49 routes were operated by 29 airlines at MIA, according to the press release.

According to statistics, passenger feedbacks showed a 40.5 percent increase in compliments while a 4.5 percent decrease in complaints.

The Airport is hailing the expansion as a success especially given the “complex current economic situation” and the occurrence of increasingly frequent “extreme weather [events] and disasters.”

The Macau International Airport Company described the performance of the first half of 2018 as “remarkable” and said that the market development of 2018 is now estimated to accommodate over 8 million passengers by the year-end, 39,000 tons of cargo, over 60,000 flight movements and 3,100 general aviation aircraft movements.

