The Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) has announced that Macau International Airport is replacing its Air Traffic Services Information Processing System. The upgrade, aimed at improving connectivity between the air traffic management systems of Macau and Hong Kong airports, is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. In addition to this system replacement, the airport is also preparing to enhance its communication, navigation, and surveillance systems.
Airport to improve traffic processing system
