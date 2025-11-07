AJM hosts exhibition on Macanese sports achievements

The Macanese Youth Association (AJM) is hosting an exhibition on the achievements of Macanese athletes over the years.

Titled “Honors and Distinction – Memories of Macau Sports and Macanese Glory,” the exhibition highlights the accomplishments of Macanese athletes in the Macau sports scene, bringing together athletes from different generations and sports disciplines.

Taking place at the Rui Cunha Foundation gallery, the exhibition will open on November 11 at 6:30 p.m. and remain on display until November 22, coinciding with the Macau Grand Prix and the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China in Macau.

In a statement, organizers noted that the display will feature various sports, including field hockey, roller hockey, motorsport, karate, badminton, and squash.

These items will be showcased through memorabilia and equipment, including helmets, hockey sticks, gloves, belts, medals, and trophies provided by athletes such as Paula Carion, Rodolfo Ávila, Américo de Jesus, Iuri Capelo, João Ramos, Alexandre Jorge, Armando Amante, and José Basto da Silva, among others.

In addition to showcasing the achievements of athletes, the exhibition also features old photographs of Manuel Silvério, former president of the Sports Bureau, and of the Sales Marques family, portraying Fernando Aníbal Marques in field hockey.

More photos, courtesy of José Giga (also a member of the AJM board), will be on display, capturing the Macau Grand Prix as well as the Macau Dragon Boat races.

Sponsored by the Macao Foundation, the exhibition also features collaborations with the Macau Skating Association, the Portuguese School of Macau, the International Institute of Macau, and Retro Garage.

