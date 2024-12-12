AL aims to improve judicial integration: Kou Hoi In

The president of the Legislative Assembly (AL), Kou Hoi In, is focused on enhancing judicial integration between Macau, Guangdong, and the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

While the development of the Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has provided Macau plenty of room for development, Kou said there are still important coordination and integration efforts required, especially within the judicial sector.

In a recent interview with media outlets as part of the 25th anniversary of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR), which will be celebrated Dec. 20, he remarked, “Many of the measures introduced are quite innovative, but they lack a solid legal framework. We need to achieve integration in key areas such as legislation, customs duties, and currency.”

He added that “both Guangdong and Macau must continue collaborating on this front, managing the process together, and establishing appropriate systems and methods for the development of the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.”

Kou also said the legislative body would persist in crafting laws that address social needs, particularly in the realm of national security.

He said that, according to the Basic Law of the Macau SAR, the region operates under a political system led by the Chief Executive, and that the AL is not an opposition entity to the SAR government, regarding the exclusion of non-patriotic candidates in the 2021 elections. Staff Reporter