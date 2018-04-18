AL Plenary | Greater Bay Area still a big question mark policy for the CE

Questions regarding the role of Macau and the influence of the Greater Bay Area’s plan in the region dominated yesterday’s debate between the Chief Executive (CE), Chui Sai On, and the lawmakers.

The Legislative Assembly’s (AL) plenary session was called to discuss matters related to this year’s policy address. Many lawmakers expressed doubts regarding the influence and relevance of the Greater Bay Area plan. Most wanted more information on the Central Government’s projects and expected policy outcomes involving Macau as well as nine cities from the neighboring regions.

Lawmaker Kou Hoi In was one of the first to address the topic in a direct manner, questioning the CE on the opportunities and missions created by the “Greater Bay” and on how Macau will adjust and integrate such a project in order to “catch that fast train,” he asked.

In his reply, Chui noted for the first time that “we are still waiting for the plan of the ‘Greater Bay area’ [from the Central government],” a reply that was repeated many times afterwards within the questions of several other lawmakers.

Nevertheless, the CE explained that Macau has been “reinforcing the cooperation between the regions,” and stated that two of the important beneficial factors for Macau from this “integration” are “a stable water and energy supply.” Other topics included in the policy related to issues such as “the ease on the circulation of people and goods [in the area] and the ease on mutual investments which create opportunities for people from Macau to invest in the continent and, at the same time, opportunities also for the other regions to invest in Macau.”

Trying to summarize the benefits, the CE said: “This will ease the lives of all people living in this area,” noting that there are already several test-projects being held in different areas. “We need to be prepared to embrace this plan and to have an open mind [to receive it],” he said.

Lawmakers Ip Sio Kai, Zheng Anting, Si Ka Lon, Song Pek Kei, Iau Teng Pio and Vong Hin Fai were some of the other lawmakers who also wanted to know more about the challenges and opportunities offered by the Greater Bay Area plan, from business to juridical perspectives, passing through health care, elderly support and the development of the “smart city.”

Lawmaker Song mentioned briefly the situation of elderly parents who want their descendants to work and live in Macau. The Macau Federation of Family Reunion was one of the four groups demonstrating at the entrance of the AL while the session was being held inside.

The CE acknowledged that in some aspects, namely the juridical, there are some significant differences between the regions, but reaffirmed that Macau should continue to develop its role of becoming a world centre of tourism and leisure and a platform of connection between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries”. Regarding topics such as the development of a “Smart City,” he added: “We are a little late on this matter. To keep up with the regional evolution we need to work more.”

Regarding the juridical regimes, the CE noted that several documents are currently in the legislative process, and are expected to be completed this year.

As for the questions related to the care of elderly people in the bay, Chui replied, “our policy always has been and continues to be [for the elderly people] to spend their old age in their own communities [families] but they choose to spend it in China which is also an option [that we are considering].”

“We are currently studying the possibility of a regime of [health] insurance that [will cover health care expenses] independently of the city where the person chooses to spend their old age,” Chui said, replying to Zheng, but noted that it is important to “first, get the insurance; and, second, check on the quality of the services provided in the hospitals of those nine cities [of the Pearl River Delta].”

coutinho questions ce on fong’s punish ment

LAWMAKER JOSÉ Pereira Coutinho questioned the Chief Executive (CE) on the “unfair” punishment attributed to the former director of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau Fong Soi Kun (four years without retirement pension), claiming that the government is making Fong a “scapegoat” to avoid investigating the responsibilities of other high officials during Typhoon Hato’s response. The CE, similar to last week’s press conference at the government headquarters, did not want to comment on the penalty attributed, citing the fact that the case is now under appeal. Nevertheless, the CE reaffirmed that he has already given orders to the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, to proceed to review the responsibilities of the government’s high-ranked officials.

