AL Plenary | Questions left unanswered over Macau’s role in Greater Bay Area

The Greater Bay Area was one of the topics debated during yesterday’s plenary session at the Legislative Assembly (AL). Several representatives from the government replied to spoken enquiries, with lawmakers demanding to know more details about Macau’s participation in the plan. The director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mi Jian, said that the region should have an active role in the plan. However, he said he could not disclose more details.

“Macau has advantages [to offer] to the Greater Bay plan. We are assuming a relevant role and not only the role of a contact person [intermediary]. Between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries we have that role [intermediary], but for the Greater Bay we are subjects. We make part of it. We are more than a mere contact agent,” Mi Jian said.

Pereira Coutinho was one of the lawmakers who criticized what he deemed as government inaction, doubting if the region has “people capable of leading Macau in the Greater Bay integration [process].” According to him, many of the consultative bodies created in Macau “produce zero results.”

Also during yesterday’s debate session at the AL, the Secretary for Economy and Finance was unable to provide concrete answers to lawmakers’ questions regarding the controversial case of an airline that, supported by public funds, went bankrupt in 2010. The airline, Viva Macau, is now under investigation by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC).

Several lawmakers asked Secretary Lionel Leong to detail what assurances the government was given when the Industrial Development and Commercial Fund approved a MOP212 million loan to the company.

Without offering a precise reply to the lawmakers, Leong stated that the government had followed its normal procedures with regards to considering loans to private companies.

However, he also suggested that the government improve its supervision of such procedures in future, as well as making the process more transparent in order to promote the necessary public scrutiny.

“In relation to these companies, in fact, there is every need to do more in the management aspect,” said Leong, as cited by Radio Macau. “We have to have a management solution, to make sure public money is well spent. And also to enhance transparency and make everything easier for public scrutiny.”

Secretary admits floods will continue

During yesterday’s plenary session, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, admitted that the problem of the floods at the Inner Harbor will not be completely solved, although improvements have been made. “In the short-term floods will continue,” Rosário said, quoted by TDM. “I can’t solve the problem. I will try everything to see if we can minimize the losses, but if you ask me if I can solve the problem of the Inner Harbor within one or two years, I say it is impossible.” Susana Wong, director of the Marine and Water Bureau, added that the plan to build floodgates at the Inner Harbor will be implemented in the long term. Wong said that there are preparatory works – such as the installation of groundwater pipes – that need to be done before the floodgates start to be built. She added that the construction of the floodgates is expected to occur in 2021.

