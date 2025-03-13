Alvis Lo reports decrease in influenza cases

Health Bureau director Alvis Lo reported a decrease in influenza cases in the region, while the detection rate for new Covid-19 cases has risen to 16%.

Despite the uptick in new cases, Lo reassured the public that the overall health situation remains stable.

He emphasized that cases of concurrent infections of both influenza and Covid-19 are not severe, though personal hygiene remains crucial to maintaining control over the spread of these viruses.

Lo also highlighted that 245,000 doses of the seasonal influenza vaccine were procured for the 2024-2025 flu season, as cited in a TDM report.

To date, nearly 230,000 people have received their vaccinations.

Around 200 individuals continue to get vaccinated daily, Lo said.

In January, the government said Macau had entered the peak period of influenza, with the number of consultations for the illness increasing significantly in recent weeks. Staff Reporter

