André Cheong set to join Legislative Assembly; president post remains unclear

Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, is set to join the Legislative Assembly (AL) as an appointed member next Thursday. Speaking at a recent media briefing, Cheong declined to confirm whether he intends to run for the AL’s presidency, noting that the position must be elected by all members under Macau’s Legislative Assembly Rules of Procedure.

“The constructive interaction between executive and legislative jurisdictions entails each having its own sphere of responsibility and statutory duties. However, this does not imply they operate in isolation; effective communication and collaboration are essential. Under the principle of executive leadership, each branch must fulfill its respective responsibilities,” Cheong said, emphasizing that he will fully commit to his parliamentary duties regardless of his role.

He added, “I will leverage my previous experience in public administrative and legal affairs to enhance constructive interactions between the executive and legislative branches, while striving to fulfill my parliamentary duties effectively.”

On the sidelines of Wednesday’s National Day reception, Cheong acknowledged the trust placed in him by the central government and successive chief executives, enabling him to serve in multiple capacities, including as Commissioner of the Commission Against Corruption and Secretary for Administration and Justice.

He thanked colleagues and civil servants for their support in improving public administration, legal systems, and municipal services, as well as the people of Macau and the media for their understanding.

Cheong confirmed he will ensure a smooth handover of duties to Wong Sio Chak, the incoming Secretary for Administration and Justice, facilitating a stable transition within the administrative and legal affairs portfolio.

He also noted that his roles as a member of the Executive Council and Director of the Administrative Committee of the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will be subject to change following his move to the AL.

Like this: Like Loading...