André Cheong urges IAM to evolve and update to serve the population better

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, has called on the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) officials to lead the bureau to evolve and update its structure and departments so it can better serve the population.

Cheong’s words were said in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the new president (Chao Wai Ieng) and vice president (Mak Kim Meng) of the IAM that took place late last week.

When delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony, Cheong highlighted that the work of IAM was closely related to the public, adding that now that 25 years have passed since the return of Macau to the motherland, “the development of municipal work has also reached a moment of transition from the old to the new.”

Speaking more specifically to the new heads, Chao and Mak, Cheong urged them to lead all colleagues of IAM to meet challenges with new attitudes and new mindsets in their new positions, in collaboration with the Members of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs.

Cheong further developed saying that IAM leadership “should take into serious account the transformation of the department structures, competence, and personnel regime, to offer better municipal services to the public and live up to Macau’s acclaim as ‘a pearl on the palm of the motherland’ given by President Xi Jinping.”

In their turn, Chao and Mak expressed their awareness of the responsibility of their duties and tasks and pleaded to perform them with due diligence.

The new president also assumed the responsibility for the reform of the management philosophy following the policy vision of the Chief Executive while optimizing and promoting various municipal works to provide the public with high-quality municipal services.