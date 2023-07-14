Annual eco-protection expo to be extended this year

An expo in Macau on environmental protection topics that is traditionally three days in duration will have an additional day this year, the organizer announced in a statement yesterday.

From Aug. 17 to 20, the Macao International Environmental Cooperation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) will return to the Venetian Macao’s CotaiExpo.

According to the statement, it is hoped that the extension will facilitate more matching, discussion and negotiation, as well as attracting exhibitors and visitors to extend their stays in Macau, “to actualize the MICE+Tourism tactic” of tourism promotion.

Tourism+ has in the past year or so become a key strategy of the Macau government in drawing visitors to Macau through non-tourist events, such as meetings and exhibitions.

This year’s event will revolve around the theme of “building an ecological civilization through innovative initiatives.” Highlights include the continuation of professional exhibitions on carbon neutrality; forum discussions; matching sessions and public visitations to promote a diversified development strategy, four major industries in Macau, the joint development of Macau and Hengqin, as well as professionalization of eco-friendly industries.

The first of these events was held in 2008. The brand secured accreditation from The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

The event is organized by the Macau government, with support from the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment. It is co-organized by the governments across the Pearl River Delta.