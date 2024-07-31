Confirmation from the Office of the Secretary for Security regarding the government’s efforts towards anti-terrorism legislation has come, following an inquiry by legislator Lei Chan U last month. It was mentioned by authorities that they were engaged in research to formulate an anti-terrorism law for Macau, aligning it to combat the global patterns and features of terrorism. Consequently, the government will advance with the necessary steps in the legislative procedure to implement the anti-terrorism law effectively.
Anti-terrorism bill underway
