‘Aoqin’ travel incentive program accepting applications until March 2025

The ‘Aoqin’ Travel Incentive Program is now open for applications, with a deadline set for March 31, 2025. This initiative aims to boost tourism and cross-border collaboration between Macau and Hengqin.

Eligible applicants include enterprises and non-profit organizations legally established outside Macau and Hengqin, provided they are registered for tax purposes in either region. To qualify, these entities must organize travel incentive activities involving at least 25 participants who are non-residents of Macau or Hengqin. Participants must stay in Macau for a minimum of one night and engage with the local economy in Hengqin.

The economic development bureau of Hengqin emphasized that this trial program is designed to enhance so-called ‘one trip with multiple stops’ and ‘one convention and exhibition, two places’ tourism routes. It aims to deepen the integration of tourism with conventions and exhibitions, which is vital for regional economic growth.

Authorities anticipate that the program will not only stimulate local economies but also promote a richer cultural exchange between visitors and residents. Interested organizations are encouraged to apply before the deadline to take advantage of the support offered by both Macau and Hengqin authorities.

For more information on the application process and requirements, interested parties should consult the official guidelines provided by the Economic Development Bureau. Nadia Shaw