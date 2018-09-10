Application for establishment of Faculty of Medicine under analysis

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, said that an application for the establishment of a Faculty of Medicine at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) is currently “being analyzed and studied carefully and in detail,” a statement from the Office of the Secretary informed.

Tam was speaking on the sidelines of an event on Saturday, noting that due to the enforcement of the new Higher Education Regime last week, the Tertiary Education Services Office (GAES) is analyzing the application submitted carefully, having already heard the opinions of scholars and experts.

According to the Secretary, the process is ongoing and the outcome will be disclosed to the public by the GAES upon completion.

When commenting on questions regarding the closure of several public swimming pool facilities due to lack of lifeguards from a concessionaire company, Tam said that it had already called on the company in question to comply with its contracted responsibilities, stating that, if this fails to occur, the Sports Bureau (ID) will start legal proceedings against the company. The Secretary has also demanded a quick resolution from ID, which might include the hiring of temporary lifeguards so that normal operation of the pools can resume as soon as possible.

At the same time, Secretary Tam reaffirmed his support for the continuation of Leong Vai Kei in the role of the deputy director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), after the polemic comments made over pre-marital relationships, homosexuality and sexual education [see also page 7].

Tam justified that Leong, who has been criticized by the public, should continue as an official since she has been working for DSEJ for over a decade and has a vast experience in public administration and good academic qualifications.

