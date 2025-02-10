Applications open for subsidised nurseries in March

Parents can apply for subsidized nurseries from Mar. 1 to Mar. 26, with the admission list published on May 2. This year, 38 nurseries are available, 33 of which accept online applications while five require in-person visits. To streamline the registration process, the online application features a pre-filling function, allowing parents to use a “Child Information Registration Code” to avoid repeated data entry. If a child needs to switch nurseries after admission, guardians must cancel the current registration and re-register at the new location.

