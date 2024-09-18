Applications open for vehicle replacement subsidies

The Macau government has launched the second application period for two funding schemes aimed at improving air quality and supporting the transition to electric vehicles. The subsidy scheme for the replacement of old motorcycles with new electric motorcycles and the subsidy scheme for the phase-out of old diesel vehicles are now accepting applications until May 31, 2025. Eligible motorcycle owners must have vehicles registered between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2013, while diesel vehicle owners must have had theirs registered between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2013.

