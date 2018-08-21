Architects present Tap Seac youth center design

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) yesterday revealed the identity of the successful tenderer for the design of the Tap Seac Youth Center for Cultural, Recreational and Sports Activities, which will be built at the old Hotel Estoril. DSEJ also said that the mural and the style of the façade of the old hotel located at the Tap Seac Square will be kept.

Companhia de Arquitectura Design Chan Kam Limitada has been awarded the MOP48.9 million contract to design the center within 233 days.

Chu Chan Kam, general manager of the company, said that the center will include a parking lot, acting academy, auditorium, basketball court, and a rooftop pool open all year (heated during the winter).

The parking lot will have 900 parking spots, and there will be 400 to 500 seats in the auditorium. “[We] recommend retaining the façade features, [and we] hope to keep the mural and the trees,” said Chu.

According to Wong Chio In, head of the Department of Education and Youth Service of DSEJ, the government does not have a timetable regarding when the center’s construction will begin.

“Currently, [DSEJ] has only carried out public tender regarding the design. […] The design company will draft the public tender details for the construction of the project. […] The construction can be scheduled [only after] the public tender for construction is complete,” said Wong.

The mural will be kept not exactly in situ, but moved slightly backwards from its current location.

Wong Sai Hong, representative of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) said, “the IC already conducted an inspection of the mural. […] The cost and difficulties regarding the mural’s protection are still unknown. The IC will carry out another inspection and will make a plan regarding the mural.”

“We will keep the entire mural [wall]. Regarding how to take the mural off and put it back, IC will have a specific team following up the case,” said Wong.

According to the design company, the façade of Hotel Estoril is not in a good condition, and the design company proposed to demolish the building and rebuild it.

“The structure of the façade is not that good, and many places do not meet the requirements [for just maintenance]. We think that the size of the facade is acceptable and is worth keeping, so we hope to keep the façade, but we will demolish it first and then build new ones,” said Chu.

The government has yet to sign the contract with the company because there are still outstanding administrative procedures to be completed.

In total, the DSEJ received 11 bids for the design of the center.

The old Hotel Estoril was designed by Macau-born Portuguese architect Alfredo Victor Jorge Álvares. The mosaic standing in the facade was designed by Oseo Acconci, a builder and sculptor from Italy who moved to Macau in the 1940s.

