Areia Preta gov’t services hub to move after 16 years of operation

The Government Integrated Services Building in Areia Preta, operational for nearly 16 years, will close next Monday, coinciding with the opening of the new Government Integrated Services Center on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, which is expected to save the government over MOP20 million annually in public funds.

The Government Integrated Services Building on Rua Nova da Areia Preta, which opened in 2009, is set to close its doors next week.

This five-story facility, featuring a basement and three public service floors, has provided 330 services from 27 government entities, allowing Macau residents to conveniently access various administrative services in one location.

Chao Wai Ieng, president of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), said in a press conference yesterday that the building has recorded over 10 million visits during its 16 years of operation.

As it prepares to vacate, the Chao also announced that the focus is shifting to the new Government Integrated Services Center at the Mong Son Building on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais.

“This move aims to better provide residents with convenient and high-quality public services,” he said.

The Areia Preta Government Services Building will cease operations at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 3, and will be replaced by the “Morais” Government Integrated Services Center, which will commence operations at 12 p.m. on October 6.

Chao noted, “The new facility, like its predecessor, features nine service zones with 57 service counters, offering over 300 services from 24 public entities.”

“In addition to these services, the center will offer more than 50 self-service options across various entities and introduce a new area for cross-border self-service kiosks, enhancing public access to Guangdong’s public services and Hengqin’s business services,” said the official.

According to the bureau, this innovative feature will enable residents and businesses to access over 200 commonly used services, including those related to pensions, employment, taxation, transportation, and housing.

The new government center is designed as a single-story structure, with public services primarily concentrated on the ground floor, while some logistical support areas remain on the upper floor.

In contrast, the current Areia Preta Government Services Building spans three floors and is divided into distinct zones. Chao highlighted the key difference, stating, “The new center will feature nine specialized zones, a number that will remain consistent moving forward.”

He further emphasized the collaborative effort, noting, “The new center will, similarly, involve 24 government entities, offering over 300 services.”

Overall, the new Government Integrated Services Center aims to enhance digital and self-service capabilities, boasting over 30 self-service kiosks, making it “the largest 24-hour service center in Macau in terms of kiosk count.”

Regarding design, the authorities have noted that the new environment preserves the original foundation of Areia Preta while enhancing overall design and spatial planning.

The center will include waiting and rest areas, self-service photocopying zones, family restrooms, and nursing rooms, along with newly added electronic queue management services.

With the opening of the Morais Government Integrated Services Center, the original Areia Preta Government Integrated Services Building will be returned to its rightful owner.

The authorities anticipate that this relocation will save approximately MOP20 million in annual rent.

Chao stated, “Following the relocation, the property will be returned to its original owner through standard procedures. Since the original ownership was not held by any government departments, future decisions regarding the facility’s use will fall outside the jurisdiction of the Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and will be determined by the original owner.”

Notably, the Morais Government Integrated Services Center is government property. Planned in 2016, the project was awarded in September 2023 and commenced construction in November of the same year, with a total cost exceeding MOP147.8 million.

Following the relocation to the new premises, the operating hours of the services center will remain unchanged: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, the telephone and fax numbers, website address, and email address will also stay the same.

