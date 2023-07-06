Art Macao to return with 30 exhibitions

Bi-annual Art Macao is set to return from July to October with a line-up of 30 exhibitions across the city, president Leong Wai Man of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) told a press conference yesterday.

Art Macao – Macao International Biennale is seeing its third edition this year. The idea of organizing a major artistic gala has developed to “raise to a new level the cultural and artistic atmosphere of Macao as a famous World Heritage city,” according to the IC.

The 30 art exhibitions will showcase modern and contemporary masterpieces by over 200 artists from more than 20 countries and regions, “to develop a large-scale aesthetic exploration in science and religion through the profound humanistic perspective,” the IC president said.

Themed The Statistics of Fortune, this year’s event has Chinese artist Qiu Zhijie, vice president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts in China, as the returning chief curator. He believes that scientific research has been inseparable from religious activities since ancient times.

There are a lot of mysterious elements entangled in the history of science, while they often appear in the form of empirical evidence from religious activities. Therefore, this edition of the event will put special emphasis on the artworks that explore religious traditions from a new perspective and that delve into the history of science from profound cultural perspectives.

The main exhibition will be held from July 28 at the exhibition halls on the first three floors of the Macao Museum of Art, exploring the correlation between science and religion and featuring 118 pieces (sets) of contemporary artworks. In addition, Qiu Zhijie will host three thematic talks related to the main exhibition, introducing the thoughts behind the curation process and updates on the international art scene.

Six public artworks by artists from various countries will be presented successively in various cultural attractions and districts in the city, while four city pavilions will showcase works from four different cities: Kyoto, Shenzhen, London and Vila Nova de Cerveira.

Six local artists, namely Konstantin Bessmertny, Ung Vai Meng, Lampo Leong, Chan Hin Io, Bunny Lai Suet Weng and Eric Fok Hoi Seng, have been invited to produce new creations for this event.

An exhibition comprising works from eight higher education institutions from Macau and the mainland will be held at the University of Macau.

All the six resort operators will have their input into this year’s event too. Galaxy Entertainment Group will showcase BE@RBRICK designed by a dozen of international and local artists and designers led by renowned Japanese artist Tatsuhiko “Ryu” Akashi.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will present the Macau debut exhibition of famous artist Mr. Doodle. The artist will host an improvisation session in September in Macau.

MGM will showcase masterpieces by the great abstract artist of the post-war period, Hsiao Chin, exploring the relationship between humanity and the universe through a multi-layered multimedia experience.

Sands China Limited has “Meet the Magic – In Celebration of D100 by Jason Naylor & Philip Colbert”, presenting large-scale Mickey Mouse artworks created for the first time by Jason Naylor and Philip Colbert.

SJM Resorts, S.A will take Chateau des Versailles to its Grand Lisboa Palace Resort using mapping and visual technology, encapsulating the multi-century legacy of the palatial structure.

Wynn Macau Limited will stage immersive experiences in “The Contour of Light: A Re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci” through a rich variety of videos, music and sounds to highlight the uniqueness of Leonardo and his works.