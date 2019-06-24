ARTM promotes prevention and treatment of drug addiction

The Association of Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers of Macao (ARTM) organized a public event yesterday at the Iao Hon Garden to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which will be marked worldwide on the United Nations-approved date of June 26.

Organized with the aim to spread the message of prevention and treatment of substance use, the event started off with an opening ceremony, which was followed by various group performances from Portugal, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

As introduced by psychological counselor and coordinator of the organization Erick Cheung, the theme of this year’s UN action is “Justice for Health, Health for Justice,” which emphasizes that in combating the use of addictive substances, both health and justice are of equal importance.

Performers from Southeast Asian countries were invited to the event, as people from those countries residing in Macau do not usually have easy access to information on the prevention of drug use. Furthermore, they may not have the knowledge of ways to seek help.

“Because they weren’t born here, they may not have sufficient knowledge about where they can get these kinds of services [of substance prevention and treatment],” Cheung mentioned. “We hope that through this activity, which also welcomes locals, the entire community has a concept where if one has a substance use problem, they have a health concern.”

More studies have shown that treating substance addiction as a health problem is more effective than as a crime, as users are more willing to reach for help. In Portugal, substance use being decriminalized has been a topic of study. Substance users in Portugal are more willing to reach for medical support to combat substance use.

ARTM treats addiction as a type of disorder that requires medical attention. It focuses on providing help at an appropriate time in order to reduce the harm caused by such addition.

Cheung explained users should not be alienated from the mainstream community.

Booth games were also part of the program. The entire activity attracted nearly 300 adults and children seeking knowledge on the prevention of substance use.

Apart from Cheung, officiating guests included the Consul-General of Portugal to Macau, Paulo Cunha Alves, the Consul-General of the Philippines to Macau Lilybeth Deapera, and a representative of the Consulate General of Indonesia to Hong Kong, Imik Eko Putro, among other individuals from local expat organizations.

Yesterday’s event was sponsored by the Social Welfare Bureau, and assisted by the organization’s subsidiary “Be Cool” project. Staff reporter